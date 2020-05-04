Listen: Publicans Prepared To Make Radical Changes To Enable Opening Alongside Retaurants & Cafés.

Publicans say they're prepared to make "radical" changes to how their bars are run if it means they can open at the same time as cafés and restaurants.

Trade groups for bar owners say they could limit numbers, serve customers at their tables, and have no live music or DJs.

They're looking to meet the government for talks on the plan -- and hope to persuade public health authorities they can open up again at the end of June instead of waiting until August.

Donal O'Keeffe from the Licenced Vintners Association says it would mean no queuing at the bar.

