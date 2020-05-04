Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

16 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 - 266 New Cases Confirmed.

: 05/04/2020 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_health.png

16 more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are 266 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here, of whome 1,268 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals:

·        58% are female and 42% are male

·        the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

·        2,840 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

·        Of those hospitalised, 364 cases have been admitted to ICU

·        6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers

·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,561 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,268 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,175 cases (6%)

·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

