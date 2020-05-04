16 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 - 266 New Cases Confirmed.

16 more people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
There are 266 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.
There are now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here, of whome 1,268 are in Co. Kildare.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals:
· 58% are female and 42% are male
· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
· 2,840 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 364 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,561 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,268 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,175 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%