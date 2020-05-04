1,268 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19.

This evening's date from the Dept. of Health shows an increase from 1,246 on cases confirmed by Sunday.

Nationally, 16 more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,319 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are 266 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are now a total of 21,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 2nd May (21,437 cases), reveals:

· 58% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

· 2,840 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 364 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,211 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,561 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,268 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,175 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 34%, travel abroad accounts for 3%