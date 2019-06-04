Roadworks Begin In Maynooth, Celbridge & Leixlip Today.

A series of road works projects begin in Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip today.
Kildare County Council will carry out surface dressing works, in succession, on the following roads:
L1014 Kellystown
L5061 Loughlinstown
L5062 Simonstown
L5037 Tagadoe
L50351 School Road Rathcoffey
L5039 Clonfert
L5027 Fernslock
L5027 Killieghter
L5028 Fanagh
L5028 Tirmoghan
R403 Prosperous (Downings)
R409 Cock Bridge (Downings)
Full temporary traffic management plans will be in place, and diversion routes will be sign posted whilst any closures are operational.
The works are weather dependent, but a completion date of June 14th has been pencilled-in.