Roadworks Begin In Maynooth, Celbridge & Leixlip Today.

A series of road works projects begin in Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip today.

Kildare County Council will carry out surface dressing works, in succession, on the following roads:

L1014 Kellystown

L5061 Loughlinstown

L5062 Simonstown

L5037 Tagadoe

L50351 School Road Rathcoffey

L5039 Clonfert

L5027 Fernslock

L5027 Killieghter

L5028 Fanagh

L5028 Tirmoghan

R403 Prosperous (Downings)

R409 Cock Bridge (Downings)

Full temporary traffic management plans will be in place, and diversion routes will be sign posted whilst any closures are operational.

The works are weather dependent, but a completion date of June 14th has been pencilled-in.