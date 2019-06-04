Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Roadworks Begin In Maynooth, Celbridge & Leixlip Today.

: 06/04/2019 - 07:56
Author: Ciara Noble
road_works_sign_2.png

A series of road works projects begin in Maynooth, Celbridge and Leixlip today.

Kildare County Council will carry out surface dressing works, in succession, on the following roads:
L1014 Kellystown
L5061 Loughlinstown
L5062 Simonstown
L5037 Tagadoe
L50351 School Road Rathcoffey
L5039 Clonfert
L5027 Fernslock
L5027 Killieghter
L5028 Fanagh
L5028 Tirmoghan
R403 Prosperous (Downings)
R409 Cock Bridge (Downings)

Full temporary traffic management plans will be in place, and diversion routes will be sign posted whilst any closures are operational.

The works are weather dependent, but a completion date of June 14th has been pencilled-in.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!