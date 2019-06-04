K Drive

Listen: 12,000 School Children Could Be Impacted By Changes In After School Care.

: 06/04/2019 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Between 10,000 and 12,000 school children could be impacted by changes to regulations governing after-school care.

That's the view of Fianna Fail's Spokesperson on Social Protection, Willie O'Dea.

Childcare providers will have to have one adult for every 12 children in after-school care.

The rules will apply to operators who are taking part in the state's new national childcare scheme

Costs may be driven up as staff are hired to meet the new requirement.

Parents of school-aged children will be means tested in order to receive a subsidy.

Fianna Fail's Willie O'Dea says the government may have to go back to the drawing board:

