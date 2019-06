Heavy rain is expected to fall for the rest of the day and will continue until early tomorrow morning.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for 11 counties, in Kildare, until 6am tomorrow

The other areas affected include Dublin, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Forecaster with Met Eireann Harm Luijkx outlines what to expect:

File image: rainclouds over Newbridge/RollingNews