Justice Minister: Passport Queues At Dublin Airport "Manageable".

The Justice Minister says passport queues at Dublin Airport are "manageable".

Yesterday, hundreds of passengers were delayed for several hours waiting to get through immigration checks.

Dublin Airport Authority apologised, but said it's the responsibility of a section of the Department of Justice.

New passport e-gates, designed to speed up the process, were launched on Saturday, but aren't currently open in Terminal 2.

Minister Charlie Flanagan wants Dublin Airport to consider extending the Passport Control section, but says it normally works well:

