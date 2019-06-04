K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Justice Minister: Passport Queues At Dublin Airport "Manageable".

: 06/04/2019 - 17:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_passport.jpg

The Justice Minister says passport queues at Dublin Airport are "manageable".

Yesterday, hundreds of passengers were delayed for several hours waiting to get through immigration checks. 

Dublin Airport Authority apologised, but said it's the responsibility of a section of the Department of Justice. 

New passport e-gates, designed to speed up the process, were launched on Saturday, but aren't currently open in Terminal 2. 

Minister Charlie Flanagan wants Dublin Airport to consider extending the Passport Control section, but says it normally works well: 
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!