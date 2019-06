Two journalists who have been freed from a PSNI inquiry into alleged stolen watchdog documents have accused investigators of a 'fishing expedition'.

Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey had materials returned to them earlier, including files and computers.

It's after they revealed allegations of collusion in the 1994 Loughinisland Massacre - which saw six Catholic men shot dead.

They claim police wanted to know who their source was, for the information contained in 'No Stone Unturned':