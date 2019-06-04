K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Car Buyers Advised To Consider The Detail Of PCP In B

: 06/04/2019 - 17:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
car_gearstick_generic_pixabay.jpeg

Car buyers should consider the detail of a Personal Contract Plan as the rush to buy 192 registered cars gathers pace.

Research from the Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission shows consumers find PCPs difficult to understand.

The car financing arrangement sees low monthly repayments for a number of years, with the bulk of the cost being deferred to the end of the agreement.

People can roll over the contract in a bid to buy a new car.

However the Director of Communications and Policy with the CCPC, Aine Carroll says that option needs to be planned for:
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!