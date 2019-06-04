Car Buyers Advised To Consider The Detail Of PCP In B

Car buyers should consider the detail of a Personal Contract Plan as the rush to buy 192 registered cars gathers pace.

Research from the Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission shows consumers find PCPs difficult to understand.

The car financing arrangement sees low monthly repayments for a number of years, with the bulk of the cost being deferred to the end of the agreement.

People can roll over the contract in a bid to buy a new car.

However the Director of Communications and Policy with the CCPC, Aine Carroll says that option needs to be planned for:

