The Prosecution Has Finished Calling Evidence In The Ana Kriegel Murder Trial.

The prosecution has finished calling evidence in the Ana Kriegel trial.

Two teenage boys deny murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl in Dublin last year while one of them is further charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The jury first heard from the prosecuting barrister Brendan Grehan five weeks ago.

In his opening address, he told the eight men and four women that the case against BOY A relies on alleged lies about where he last saw Ana Kriegel and what he described as a “compelling and coercive” forensic case.

He said the case against BOY B is somewhat different. The allegation against him is that he helped by luring Ana from her home to meet BOY A while knowing what was to happen to her.

Today, BOY B’s father told the court his son looked “surprised” when Gardaí called to his home on the night Ana went missing.

He said he knew he wasn't capable of doing anything like that and claimed his son told him he told lies initially because he was afraid of BOY A

Mr. Grehan has now closed his case. BOY A’s barrister has already told the court he wasn't calling evidence, while counsel for BOY B said there was an issue to be resolved.

The jury will return on Thursday morning.

File image: RollingNews