Fewer than 100 people are involved in gangland feuding in North Dublin.

That's according to the Justice Minister, following the violent killings of four men in the area so far this year.

Charlie Flanagan called those involved in the gangs "losers", while on a visit to Coolock to be briefed on a recent upsurge in drugs-related murders.

Minister Flanagan says some members of the North Dublin gangs have links to feuds in Drogheda and other parts of the capital: