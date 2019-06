The captain of the Republic of Ireland women's football team feels attitudes towards the LGBT community have changed for the better.

Dublin Pride takes place at the end of this month, with the Aviva Stadium lighting up in the colours of the rainbow all this week ahead of the celebrations.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe was speaking at the launch of Aviva's Share to Dream campaign.

She says there's still more work to do, but feels the country as a whole is going in the right direction: