Emirates To Resume Passenger Flights From Dublin On June 15th.

: 06/04/2020 - 13:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Emirates is to resume passenger flights from Dublin on June 15th.

The capital is one of 16 cities around the world that will have flights from Dubai.

Customers are reminded to check entry and exit requirements before their journeys, given many countries have different Covid 19 restrictions.

