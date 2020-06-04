K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Sewage Systems Could Be Used For Forecast Covid 19 Outbreaks.

: 06/04/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virus_pixabay.jpg

Sewage systems may be able to predict outbreaks of the coronavirus.

A new US based study has found the virus can be present in wastewater before a community starts to experience symptoms.

Sewage testing has been used in the past to detect polio and the winter vomiting bug.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!