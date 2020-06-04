Listen: Immigrant Council Of Ireland Impact Reports Highlights Flaws In Ireland's Approach To Immigration.

The Immigrant Council says the recent anti-racism demonstrations here highlight the need for government to do more to tackle the issue.

It says Ireland's last action plan against racism expired 12 years ago and little has been done by the state to address the problem.

In its latest impact report, the advocacy group says it answered more than 5,000 calls to its helpline in 2019 and provided legal help in five immigration-related high court cases.

Immigrant Council CEO, Brian Killoran, joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.