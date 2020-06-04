No New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported In Co. Kildare Today.

No new cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Co. Kildare, for the second consecutive day.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed the number of cases in the county is static, at 1,419.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of the virus in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, a further 5 people with Covid19 have died here.

38 new cases have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,664 while there have been 25,142 confirmed cases.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has details on cases among healthcare workers:

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 2 June (25,104 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,311 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU

8,025 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,109 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,521 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Thursday 4 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “It is reassuring to witness over the past number of weeks that the vast majority of people continue to work collectively to adhere to the public health guidance, engaging in social distancing and hygiene behaviours as a new way of life. This individual and collective action remains crucial as neither the virus nor how it transmits has changed and the vast majority of people remain susceptible.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproductive number is now estimated to be between 0.4 and 0.7. The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease.”

Liam Woods, HSE National Director of Acute Hospitals, said: “Thanks to the collective efforts of everyone in Ireland, Ireland’s healthcare system has withstood the challenge that this virus posed at the outset of this crisis. We must keep up the good work to ensure we remain vigilant against a second surge of COVID-19.”