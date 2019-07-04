Portarlington Man Charged With The Murder Of Fisherman In Waterford.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a fisherman in Waterford last summer.

Dean Kerrie, with an address in Portarlington, Co. Laois, was brought before a special sitting of Waterford District Court last night.

In the early hours of July 26th last year, Jack Power from Brownstown in Dunmore East, was found with a stab wound at the Shanakiel estate in the village.

The 25 year old fisherman was brought to University Hospital Waterford but died a short time later.

Dean Kerrie - who turned 18 just three days ago (July 1st) was arrested in Portarlington, Co.Laois yesterday afternoon - he made no reply to the charge.

He appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court last night.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before the court next Tuesday (9th July at 10.30)

