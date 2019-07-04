The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Portarlington Man Charged With The Murder Of Fisherman In Waterford.

: 07/04/2019 - 11:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
waterford_on_map.png

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a fisherman in Waterford last summer.

Dean Kerrie, with an address in Portarlington, Co. Laois, was brought before a special sitting of Waterford District Court last night.

In the early hours of July 26th last year, Jack Power from Brownstown in Dunmore East, was found with a stab wound at the Shanakiel estate in the village.

The 25 year old fisherman was brought to University Hospital Waterford but died a short time later.

Dean Kerrie - who turned 18 just three days ago (July 1st) was arrested in Portarlington, Co.Laois yesterday afternoon - he made no reply to the charge.

He appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court last night.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before the court next Tuesday (9th July at 10.30)
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!