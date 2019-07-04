Permission Granted For Extension To Maynooth Train Station Car Park.

An extension to Maynooth Train Station car park has been approved.
Iarnród Éireann applied to Kildare County Council for planning permission to add 34 spaces to the south-west of the station.
KCC has granted the application
Development Description:
"(1) The provision of a new hard standing car park area to the south-west of the existing Maynooth Train Station, creating an additional 34 No. car parking spaces. (2) New retaining wall to track side of proposed development, kerbing, safety barriers, drainage, road markings, public lighting and all other associated site works. Revised by significant further information consisting of; the addition of a shared surface between Bond Bridge (R408) pedestrian entrance and the existing Train Station Building. Provision of additional bicycle parking on site to east of existing station building. Amendments to existing boundary wall at pedestrian crossing point to the north-east of site. The site (red line) boundary has changed to include the above works.
Development Address:
Maynooth Train Station,l,Greenfield Townland,,Maynooth,,Co. Kildare."