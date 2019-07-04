The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Permission Granted For Extension To Maynooth Train Station Car Park.

: 07/04/2019 - 11:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
train_tracks_2.jpg

An extension to Maynooth Train Station car park has been approved.

Iarnród Éireann applied to Kildare County Council for planning permission to add 34 spaces to the south-west of the station.

KCC has granted the application

Development Description:
"(1) The provision of a new hard standing car park area to the south-west of the existing Maynooth Train Station, creating an additional 34 No. car parking spaces. (2) New retaining wall to track side of proposed development, kerbing, safety barriers, drainage, road markings, public lighting and all other associated site works. Revised by significant further information consisting of; the addition of a shared surface between Bond Bridge (R408) pedestrian entrance and the existing Train Station Building. Provision of additional bicycle parking on site to east of existing station building. Amendments to existing boundary wall at pedestrian crossing point to the north-east of site. The site (red line) boundary has changed to include the above works.
Development Address:

Maynooth Train Station,l,Greenfield Townland,,Maynooth,,Co. Kildare."

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!