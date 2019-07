The introduction of free GP care for 7 and 8 year olds, of whom there are around 5,000 in Kildare, should be done on a phased basis, according to doctors representatives.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has committed to the move next year.

Children up to the age of six, of whom there are around 20,000 in the county, are already covered by an existing scheme.

President of the Irish Medical Organisation Padraig McGarry, says it should be introduced in a way that minimises disruption:

Stock image.