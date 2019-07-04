The Eleven To Two Show

FF Calls For Independent Review Of Broadband Plan Procurement Process.

: 07/04/2019 - 12:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Fianna Fail has called for an independent review of the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan.

It's after the Secretary General of Department of Communications told an Oireachtas Committee that accepting an offer by Eir, to complete it for one billion euro, would be illegal.

Mark Griffin also said that even if the offer was accepted it would delay the roll out by three years.

Fianna Fail's Communications Spokesperson Timmy Dooley says there needs to be external examination of the process:

