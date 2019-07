Every school should have generic uniforms and sports gear without badges to ease the financial burden on parents.

That's one of the recommendations from the Dáíl's Education Committee, of which Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is chair.

It finds the school system is "unfair and unequal", with children from less affluent backgrounds destined to struggle.

From Leinster House, Shane Beatty reports:

Stock image: Pixabay