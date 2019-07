Green Party leader, Eamon Ryan, says rural residents will have an unfair advantage over city dwellers when they get broadband.

He says fibre will be run to individual houses as opposed to current wireless systems in use in many urban areas.

His comments come after Deputy Ryan clashed with Cavan-based Senator Joe O'Reilly about the issue at an Oireachtas committee yesterday.

Eamon Ryan says the process should be equal in all areas of the country.

File image: Eamonn Ryan/RollingNews