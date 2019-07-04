Listen: Dr. Scally Says CervicalCheck Is Clinically Sound.

Cervical Check is clinically sound, and women can have confidence in the process.

That's according to Dr. Gabriel Scally, who is leading the scoping inquiry into the Cervical Check Programme.

He's appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan.

Dr. Scally is reviewing the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State's national screening programme - and were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

He says that, from a clinical perspective, woman can have confidence in Cervical Check:

File image: Gabriel Scally/RollingNews