Listen: Dr. Scally Says CervicalCheck Is Clinically Sound.

: 07/04/2019 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gabriel_scally_dr_cervicalcheck_scoping_inquiry_1_08_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

Cervical Check is clinically sound, and women can have confidence in the process.

That's according to Dr. Gabriel Scally, who is leading the scoping inquiry into the Cervical Check Programme.

He's appearing before the Oireachtas Health Committee, on which sits Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan.

Dr. Scally is reviewing the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State's national screening programme - and were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

He says that, from a clinical perspective, woman can have confidence in Cervical Check:

File image: Gabriel Scally/RollingNews

