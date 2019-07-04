Major Fire Is Buring At Ballynafagh Bog.

There's a major fire at Ballynafagh Bog, near Prosperous.

Kildare County Council says the blaze has been burning since this morning and Kildare Fire Service is on the scene.

KCC adds "due to difficulties in gaining access to the bog it will continue to burn for some time. The wind direction has been changing over the course of the day resulting in smoke being blown into adjacent properties at various stages."

The council is advising people to stay indoors, " Provided there is no risk from the fire itself"