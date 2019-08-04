Sunday Favourites

10am - 12pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

20 People Killed In Texas Shooting.

: 08/04/2019 - 09:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
texas_us_state.jpg

 

A man armed with a rifle has opened fire at a shopping mall in the US state of Texas killing 20 people.

26 others are injured following the attack in El Paso - which borders Mexico.

A 21-year-old is in police custody after surrendering at the scene.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!