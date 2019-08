Noise Action Plan For Kildare Goes On Public Display Today.

A third Noise Action Plan for Kildare, focusing on roads and railways, is on public display today.

Kildare County Council says the document, currently in its draft form, will have regard to noise generated only by “Major Roads” and “Major Railways”.

A “Major Road” means a public road which has more than 3 million vehicle passages per year.

A “Major Railway” means a railway which has more than 30,000 train passages per year.

This Draft Plan does not apply to noise caused by individuals, domestic activities, neighbours, work places, military activities in relevant areas.

Public comment is invited until August 30th.