KCC Community and Cultural Section Working On A Draft Grants Scheme For Community, Festival And Residents' Associations Grants.

The Community and Cultural Section is working on a draft grants scheme/policy for community, festival and residents' associations grants which it hopes to bring to the Local Community and Cultural SPC meeting in September.

The proposals included in the motion, if passed, can be included in the draft policy for consideration.

As LPT grants are decided directly by the members currently, the inclusion of any qualifying criteria would be a matter for members themselves to agree on and implement.

This report comes following calls from Independent Councillor Íde Cussen that the application forms/process for Kildare County Council Grant Schemes (including Community Grants, LPT Grants, Festival Grants) be reviewed to include a requisite for an environmental/eco friendly aspect and to also include an Access Inclusion aspect in order to be considered for a grant.