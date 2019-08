Fianna Fail are calling for changes to the social welfare application process.

It comes as new data, released to the party reveals that 59% of social welfare appeals resulted in a favourable decision to date in 2019.

Fianna Fail's Employment Affairs and Social Protection Spokesperson, Willie O'Dea says much time and effort has been used to reform the appeals process to speed it up.

He says the same level of effort has not been put in to reforming the initial application process: