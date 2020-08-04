K Country

Large Explosion Heard In Lebanese Capital, Beirut.

08/04/2020 - 17:16
Author: Ciara Noble
lebanon.jpg

A large explosion has been heard in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

Footage on social media shows a shock wave followed by a mushroom-shaped cloud of thick smoke.

The blast happened in the port area, which contains warehouses, and ripped through other parts of the city.

