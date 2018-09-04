Kfm EXTRA Officially Launched

The popular Irish Radioplayer service, developed in partnership the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) and RTÉ has, today, officially announced the launch of 10 new stations on the App. The addition of the new stations brings to 54 the number of radio stations available on the Irish Radioplayer and will offer brand new, on-demand content to the audience.

The 10 new stations include Kfm Extra – The best of Kildare’s Kfm: playing non-stop favourites 24/7

Scott Williams, Director of the IBI and Chair of the Irish Radioplayer Steering Board said,

"The Irish Radioplayer has successfully put all Irish radio in one place and thousands of listeners use it daily on tablets, phones and smart speakers. The availability of 10 new stations ensures that even more great Irish radio content will be available to our audiences.”

Kfm CEO Clem Ryan said:

" Kfm EXTRA – playing your favourite music non-stop 24/7 - enhances the choice available to our listeners. And, we’ll be adding extra programme features to Kfm EXTRA to give listeners a 2nd chance to listen to their favourite Kfm 97.6/97.3fm programmes and features, but in different time slots. We, also, intend to use this platform in the future to showcase programme content currently not accommodated on our main service due to scheduling constraints e.g. niche music, live events, sport."

*The Irish Radioplayer is also available throughout Europe, in the US and Australia, so that friends and relatives there can stay in touch with all their favourite radio stations, especially Kfm 97.6/97.3fm and now Kfm EXTRA.

**Kfm 97.6/97.3fm and Kfm EXTRA. are, also, available live on this website (homepage) and on the Kfm App - download the Kfm App free for IPhone and Android.