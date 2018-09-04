Listen Live Logo

A Section Of The M9, Northbound, Has Been Closed.

: 09/04/2018 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai have closed a section of the M9, northbound, following a collision.

The crash, involving a truck and a car, happened between the Athy and Kilcullen exits.

This stretch of road is now closed, until the vehicles can be removed.

Delays of 2 kilometres are reported.

