Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Kfm's Shane Beatty Shortlisted For IMRO Speech Broadcaster Of The Year

: 09/04/2018 - 12:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
shane_beatty_kfm_website_image.jpg

Kfm's Shane Beatty has been shortlisted for Speech Broadcaster of the Year.

The annual IMRO awards recognise the best in Irish radio broadcasting.

Shane is the presenter of Kfm's flagship Current Affairs show, Kildare Today, and co-presenter of our specialist agri-business programme, Country Matters.

He has been nominated in the Speech Broadcaster of the Year Local/Regional category

Today, 217 entries have been shortlisted in 37 categories, covering music and speech programming.

A judging panel of 90 industry experts selected the finalists from 275 hours of entries.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Kilkenny in October.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!