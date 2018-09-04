Kfm's Shane Beatty Shortlisted For IMRO Speech Broadcaster Of The Year, Local/Regional.

Kfm's Shane Beatty has been shortlisted for Speech Broadcaster of the Year.

The annual IMRO awards recognise the best in Irish radio broadcasting.

Shane is the presenter of Kfm's flagship Current Affairs show, Kildare Today, and co-presenter of our specialist agri-business programme, Country Matters.

He has been nominated in the Speech Broadcaster of the Year Local/Regional category

Today, 217 entries have been shortlisted in 37 categories, covering music and speech programming.

A judging panel of 90 industry experts selected the finalists from 275 hours of entries.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Kilkenny in October.