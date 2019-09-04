Kildare School Activates Critical Incident Plan Following Student's Sudden Death.

Scoil Mhuire, Clane, has activated its Critical Incident Plan, following the sudden death of a student.

15 year old Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke became unwell at the gym at Scoil Mhuire, Clane, yesterday afternoon.

He was taken to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where he later passed away.

A post-mortem exam is due to take place which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

The plan has been activated to "ensure that staff and students affected by this loss are cared for and supported. "

Scoil Mhuire says that "Ade, by his gentle presence made a great contribution to the spirit of our school. "

The school says it is "deeply saddened" by the 3rd Year's death.

The school community has extended its sincerest sympathy to Ade's family, his parents Nike and Bayo, sister Eniola, brother Oli, his extended family and friends.

The school has issued a statement

:

"The whole school community at Scoil Mhuire, Clane, is deeply saddened by the sudden death of our third year student Ademidun (Ade) Adeleke.

Our sincerest sympathy extend to Ade's family, his parents Nike and Bayo, sister Eniola, brother Oli, his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ade, by his gentle presence made a great contribution to the spirit of our school. He had a great passion for athletics, loved soccer and adored Liverpool. He was a diligent, conscientious student who always tried to do his best. He had a deep faith and the bible brought him great comfort. He let his light shine in his own, kind way.

The school Critical Incident Plan is currently in operation to ensure that staff and students affected by this loss are cared for and supported.

The School will offer ongoing counselling and support for students, teachers and parents affected by Ade's death. Prayer services will be held.

Our prayers and support are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

Image: Scoil Mhuire Clane Twitter logo.