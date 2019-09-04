Govt. Insists To Has The Authority To Challenge PSC Ruling.

The government insists its legal advice suggests they have the authority to continue to process Public Services Cards.

It's set to challenge the Data Protection Commissioner's decision that it is unlawful to force people to get the card to access state services.

A report by the DPC also called on the government to delete the data it holds on 3.2 million citizens who have been issued with the cards.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty is defending the government's decision to challenge the Data Protection Commissioner's findings:



