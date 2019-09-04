K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Govt. Insists To Has The Authority To Challenge PSC Ruling.

: 09/04/2019 - 17:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
regina_doherty_28_05_18_headshot_rollingnews.jpg

The government insists its legal advice suggests they have the authority to continue to process Public Services Cards.

It's set to challenge the Data Protection Commissioner's decision that it is unlawful to force people to get the card to access state services.

A report by the DPC also called on the government to delete the data it holds on 3.2 million citizens who have been issued with the cards.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty is defending the government's decision to challenge the Data Protection Commissioner's findings:
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!