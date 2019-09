The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed it's aware of an alleged match fixing investigation being carried out by Gardaí.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau carried out a search at the grounds of a sports club in Limerick yesterday.

In a statement, the FAI says it's waiting for a report from the Gardaí before progressing with the investigation.

European football's governing body UEFA says it's aware of the media reports on the investigation.