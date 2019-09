The government's looking for the views of the public on a new plan for rural Ireland.

An online survey's being conducted to find out the main issues that are of concern to people around the country.

It's part of an ongoing consultation process that will frame government policy on rural Ireland from 2020 to 2025.

The online survey will be available until October 11th.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, is urging people to have their say: