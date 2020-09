Interim CEO of the FAI, Gary Owens says he will not be looking to fill the role on a permanent basis.

He's written to staff stating that all the objectives agreed with the Board in January have been completed.

In a statement today, Mr Owens says over the last six months, a financial package has been delivered to ensure the solvency of the Association

He also says he's happy to provide interim leadership support up to the appointment of a permanent CEO