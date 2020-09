The government is hoping to stop multi-buy packs of food being sold in shops over the next five years.

It's one of the measures included in the waste action plan which aims to halve food waste by 2030.

Around one third of food waste is generated as a result of consumers being tempted by ‘buy one get one free’ offers.

Minister for Climate Action Eamon Ryan says the way we buy our food has to transform in line with other EU countries:

