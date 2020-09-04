KCC: Every Effort Made To Minimise Timeline Slip On Maynooth Eastern Relief Road

Kildare County Council says "every effort is being made...to minimise the slip in timelines" on the Maynooth Eastern Relief Road project caused by Covid 19.

It was asked for an up-date on the scheme by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Naoise Ó Cearúil

KCC's project team is working with Roughan & O’Donovan, in preparing the Compulsory Purchase Order and in progressing the detailed design of the road scheme.

Discussions are ongoing with CIE/Iarnród Éireann and Waterways Ireland on approvals process relating to the design of the single span bridge structure.

