Man Arrested In Connection With €59,000 Invoice Fraud Investigation.

: 09/04/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_logo.jpg

A man in his 30's has been arrested in Dublin in connection with a 59,000 euro invoice fraud investigation.

He's the fifth person to be arrested as part of an operation targeting the activity of a West African Organised crime gang.

He is being questioned in connection with two suspected invoice scams. Its believed 59,000 euro was lodged into Irish bank accounts and then withdrawn in cash and transferred to other international accounts.

The man is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act.

