Today is the fourteenth anniversary of the disappearance of Kildare man, Martin Doyle.

He was 20 years old when last seen, on October 4th, 2004.

He left his home in Churchview in Suncroft at around 11.30am that morning.

He is described as being 5 feet 2 inches in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station, on 045-521222