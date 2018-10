The government is facing defeat on an opposition motion which seeks the declaration of a housing and homelessness emergency.

The Dáil will vote on the Solidarity/People Before Profit motion later, which has the support of all opposition parties.

The bill is calling for the amount of capital spending on housing to be doubled.

Sinn Fein's Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says labeling housing and homelessness a national emergency - 'is a signal of intent'.

Photo: RollingNews