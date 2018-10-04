K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Arter Back In Republic Of Ireland Squad

: 10/04/2018 - 12:06
Author: Laura Donnelly
martin_oneill_1.jpg

Harry Arter is back in the Republic of Ireland squad, but Declan Rice remains absent.

Arter is one of the 32 players in Martin O'Neill's provisional panel for the upcoming Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

The Cardiff City midfielder sat out last month's fixtures following a fall out with Roy Keane in the summer.

O'Neill says the pair had a conversation and Arter is happy to return.

There is a first call up for former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell.

James McClean, Shane Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan are back after injury, but captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a foot fracture.

Rice is considering switching his international allegiance following renew interest from England.

Martin O'Neill insists no decision has been made yet. 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!