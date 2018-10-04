Arter Back In Republic Of Ireland Squad

Harry Arter is back in the Republic of Ireland squad, but Declan Rice remains absent.

Arter is one of the 32 players in Martin O'Neill's provisional panel for the upcoming Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

The Cardiff City midfielder sat out last month's fixtures following a fall out with Roy Keane in the summer.

O'Neill says the pair had a conversation and Arter is happy to return.

There is a first call up for former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell.

James McClean, Shane Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan are back after injury, but captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a foot fracture.

Rice is considering switching his international allegiance following renew interest from England.

Martin O'Neill insists no decision has been made yet.