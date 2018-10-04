Reports: Rice Declares for England; Arter Included in Ireland Squad

Declan Rice has declared for England, according to reports on Sky Sports.

Earlier this morning Ireland manager, Martin O'Neill said that Rice still had not made a decision

The Londoner has played his entire underage career for Ireland, since making his debut for Ireland as an under-16.

Rice must now change his international registration with FIFA before he can be named in a squad by Gareth Southgate, but Sky Sports is reporting that this process is already underway.

Southgate will name his squad for England's upcoming Nations League games this afternoon.

Meanwhile,

Harry Arter is back in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Arter is one of the 32 players in Martin O'Neill's provisional panel for the upcoming Nations League games against Denmark and Wales.

The Cardiff City midfielder sat out last month's fixtures following a fall out with Roy Keane in the summer.

O'Neill says the pair had a conversation and Arter is happy to return.

There is a first call up for former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell.

James McClean, Shane Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan are back after injury, but captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out due to a foot fracture.