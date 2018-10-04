NWCI Calls For Funding To Tackle Sexual Harassment And Violence On University Campuses

The National Women's Council of Ireland is calling for increased funding to tackle the issue of sexual harassment and violence on university campuses.

The NWCI has been working with nine colleges across the country, including DCU, UCC and UL, representing the majority of the student population in Ireland.

A national workshop on consent and sexual violence in third level institutes took place today in Dublin Castle.

Minister Charles Flanagan announced a national awareness campaign will be launched in 2019.