Homelessness Campaigners Hit Out At Idea Of Housing People On Cruise Ships

: 10/04/2018 - 12:47
Author: Laura Donnelly
dublin_city_council_logo.png

Homeless campaigners have hit out the idea of housing homeless people on cruise ships.

Dublin City Council had been considering plans to accommodate up to 150 people on a rented ship in a bid to ease the ongoing homelessness crisis.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy ruled out the idea this morning, saying it's not suitable for homeless families in need while better solutions are being explored.

Brian McLoughlin of Inner City Helping Homeless says there's plenty of land available for the government to build affordable homes.
 

