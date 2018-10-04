Listen Live Logo

21 Prisoners Serving Life Granted Temporary Release

10/04/2018
Author: Laura Donnelly
21 of 349 prisoners serving a life sentence were granted temporary release last year.

The Parole Board's annual report shows it reviewed a record 114 cases in 2017.

The boards total caseload was 346, a combination of new cases and cases at various stages of review.
 

