1 In 7 Older People Not Getting Enough Sleep New Trinity Research Shows.

One in seven older adults in Ireland are not getting enough sleep, resulting in increased risk of health problems.

According to research by Trinity College Dublin, a similar proportion are sleeping longer than is recommended, which can also lead to negative health outcomes.

The duration of sleep increases with age, with adults aged 50 and older sleeping for an average of seven hours and 42 minutes a night.

The recommended sleep range is seven to nine hours for adults aged 26 to 64 years, and seven to eight hours for those aged 65 years and older.

