The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

1 In 7 Older People Not Getting Enough Sleep New Trinity Research Shows.

: 10/04/2019 - 10:22
Author: Róisin Power
sleeping.jpg

One in seven older adults in Ireland are not getting enough sleep, resulting in increased risk of health problems.

According to research by Trinity College Dublin, a similar proportion are sleeping longer than is recommended, which can also lead to negative health outcomes.

The duration of sleep increases with age, with adults aged 50 and older sleeping for an average of seven hours and 42 minutes a night.

The recommended sleep range is seven to nine hours for adults aged 26 to 64 years, and seven to eight hours for those aged 65 years and older.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!