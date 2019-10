Astronomers have been given a rare glimpse of one of the universe's most elusive features - intergalactic threads of the cosmic web.

The observations reveal that an ancient cluster of galaxies about 12 billion light years away are linked together by a network of faint gas filaments.

The existence of the cosmic web is central to theories of how galaxies first formed following the Big Bang.

Until now evidence for it was largely circumstantial.

